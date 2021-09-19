Delhi Unveils 'Mobile Music Bus'; India's First Mobile Music Classroom & Recording Studio

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday unveiled a unique initiative, 'Mobile Music Bus', a transportable music classroom and recording studio dedicated to fuel the skills of budding musicians while motivating them to prove their mettle in the world of music.

Launching the project, Sisodia said that now children will no longer need to go out to learn music. "This is India's first mobile music classroom and recording studio. Now children will no longer need to go out to learn music. Instead, the music itself will reach them. The Music Bus would reach the children at large, identify their artistic passion and lay a foundation upon which the School of Specialized Excellence would build upon and assist these children in pursuing their passion and achieve the heights of success in that field.''

Music bus to reach economically weaker kids: Sisodia

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the bus has been remodelled into a moving music class, a high-quality music recording studio and a performing stage. The Minister also stated that the bus equipped with an in-built studio and additional facilities will reach out to government school students and economically weaker pupils across the city.

"This Mobile Music Bus will reach 5,000 children from government schools as well as low-income communities in Delhi to enable learning through music through regular workshops conducted by trained facilitators. The Music Bus Studio is also equipped with a Smart TV, which will be used to share digital educational music videos on issues related to social-emotional health and well-being,'' he added.

Government school students propose project, SBI undertakes CSR initiative

The Deputy CM also informed that the idea behind the bus was introduced by 'Manzil Mystics', a group of children studying in Delhi Government schools while the project was funded by SBI as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

"The Music Bus Project will organise once weekly music workshops and monthly happy circles for the betterment of their social and emotional health and to provide exposure to stage performances which would benefit maximum children,'' Sisodia added.

Every family expects their child to have some artistic talent, but when the child wants to make that art his passion, they are advised to pay more attention to studies," Sisodia said.

The bus-cum music studio is enabled with sufficient power backup to run flawlessly for at least 8 hours, even without electricity.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI, Twitter/@msisodia