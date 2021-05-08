Last Updated:

Delhi: Zoo Sends Samples Of Animals For COVID-19 Test At IVRI In Bareilly

The samples of few animals including lions have been sent for testing however no severe incident has been recorded till now. The sample results are awaited.

With a fresh state of worry, a zoo in Delhi has sent samples of few animals including lions for the COVID-19 test. The samples for results have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, as informed by National Zoological Park authorities. There are however no severe incidents reported till now.

The authorities further informed that they are waiting for the results to arrive for further action.

"Samples of some of the animals including a lion had been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly. Nothing adverse has been informed or reported so far. Detailed reports are awaited," said Director of National Zoological Park, Ramesh Pandey. 

The Director further informed that the action was taken after reports of the presence of COVID-19 (SARS COV-2) in various zoo animals was coming out. Pandey also added that the sanitization work was followed in the zoo since the outbreak of the pandemic. 

Animals testing positive for the virus

Earlier, two lionesses had tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh. Besides this, eight Asiatic lions (four male and four female) from the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad had tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 virus, which was also the first case of the virus in animals in India. It has been said that the animals are getting the virus through the zoo-keeping staff.

When reports of animals getting tested for virus came out, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change had informed that the behaviour of the animals was still normal. The Government, through a study, had also informed that the virus does not spread through animals. There have also been reports of animals testing positive for the virus in several countries including the US. The animals include dogs and cats as well. In Slovenia, one ferret was reported positive for SARS-CoV-2. Countries are also conducting investigations on the presence of virus in animals. 

(Inputs from ANI)

