Delhi's Coronavirus Count Crosses 94,000-mark; Home Isolation Guidelines Revised Yet Again

Delhi on Friday reported 2,520 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 94,695. With this, the capital has now crossed the 94,000-mark, while the death toll due to novel Coronavirus is at 2,923. This includes 59 fatalities that were reported on Friday.

As Delhi has ramped up testing after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the health bulletin stated that 5,96,695 tests have been conducted so far. As many as 65,624 patients have recovered/ discharged and the number of active cases stands at 26,148. On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike, however, the last five days number of fresh cases has been below 3000-mark. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 445.

Even as political blame game continues between Centre and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government in Delhi, both are hopeful that they will successfully fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. Central government and AAP are working in tandem after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to tackle the pandemic in the national capital, after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's statement that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh cases by July end triggered fear.

Revised home isolation guidelines

Meanwhile, the department issued revised guidelines for home isolation on Friday. COVID-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer, HIV and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to the revised guidelines.

The bulletin said order has been issued for psychiatrists working in hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi Health department to be deployed at dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to provide tele-consultancy to patients admitted at these facilities who require psychiatric consultancy.

Delhi's first plasma bank

Delhi's first plasma bank to help treat novel coronavirus started functioning on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery. Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister issued numbers - 1031 and 8800007722 where people can contact for donation of plasma to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.

