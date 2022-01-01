Delhi's Daily COVID Cases Breach 2,000 Mark After 7 Months; Positivity Rate Rises To 3.64%

With the Delhi health minister hinting at the possibility of community spread of the Omicron variant, Delhi’s daily COVID case tally registered a massive upsurge in the number of new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. The national capital had recorded around 2,716 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is the highest single-day increase since May 21 last year. Mounting worries of the Delhi government, the positivity rate in Delhi has climbed to to 3.64%. One person lost his life to COVID on January 1.

Delhi's COVID tally breaches 2,000 mark after 7 months

The number of fresh Coronavirus cases reported on Saturday were 51% greater than the day before. The jump in infections is significant as Delhi had recorded 1,796 and 1,313 cases on Friday and Thursday respectively. On the other hand, the positivity rate was recorded at 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent, respectively on December 31 and 30.

The daily COVID case count surpassed 2,000 for the first time in over seven months on the New Year's first day. This was the biggest COVID surge since May 21, when 3,009 cases were reported, with a positive rate of 4.76 per cent, and 252 deaths were also reported on the same day.

The sharp increase in new cases in Delhi over the past few days coincides with a considerable surge in cases of COVID's new Omicron variant in the NCR. The total number of Omicron cases recorded in the city is 351. The Coronavirus death toll has risen to 25,108 in Delhi. The infection has been successfully treated in over 14.19 lakh people.

Besides, all of the Delhi's eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose and Health Minister Satyendra Jain stated that the Delhi government is prepared to vaccinate over three lakh kids every day, in addition to the daily vaccinations.

India's COVID-19 Situation, Omicron infections rise to 1,431

India reported 22,775 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 406 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and family welfare said in its latest update. The current tally of Omicron cases stands at 1,431 with Maharashtra being the worst affected with 454 cases, followed by Delhi at 351. As per the health ministry, 8,949 people recovered from the illness while the active caseload stands at 1,04,781, which is less than 1% of the total cases. The country's recovery rate is 98.32%.

Image: PTI, Shutterstock, Representative