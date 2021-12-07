After the resident doctors of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi staged a protest, the Hospital administration on Tuesday issued a notice threatening disciplinary action. This came after the resident Doctors on Monday stated that they will boycott emergency services along with OPD services over the repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling for 2021. The Union government has put on hold the counseling for NEET-PG 2021 until January next year over some issues and also informed the Supreme Court.

Disciplinary action against doctors on strike

"All Residents Doctors (Junior and Senior Residents), appointed on ad-hoc basis are informed that they cannot indulge themselves nor participate in any strike activity. Non-observance of rules attracts disciplinary action as deemed fit including termination," the circular issued by the Office Superintendent stated.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Health Services appealed to the protesting resident doctors to return to their duties.

"I once again appeal to you to return to duties and lend your support to Health Minister and MoHFW who are trying their best to solve the sub-judice matter. Returning to duties will give a very strong message of nationalistic, moralistic, and rational approach in these most challenging times for you as well as for poor and common men of our beloved country for it is they who suffer from such strike," the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Resident doctors of 3 central hospitals boycott routine, emergency services

On December 6, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) decided to continue their agitation for expediting NEET-PG 2021 Counselling even after meeting with State RDA Representatives and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely.

At a few Delhi government-run facilities including LNJP Hospital and DDU Hospital, the resident doctors had decided not to offer services in OPDs, even though emergency services will be reported. The Resident Doctors' Association had also warned the administration that if no concrete step will be taken by the stakeholders to ensure immediate completion of NEET-PG counselling, its members will withdraw from emergency services.

(With ANI Inputs)