Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market To Follow Odd-even Operations For December 25-26 Weekend

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases and spread of the Omicron variant in India, shops and street vendors in Sarojini Nagar Market in the national capital shall follow odd-even operations for the weekend of December 25 and December 26, the Delhi Government announced.

The Delhi government in its order stated, "The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is satisfied that the NCT of Delhi is threatened with the spread of COVID-19, which has already been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization and has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread and issued various orders/instructions from time to time to all authorities concerned to take all required measures to appropriately deal with the situation in NCT of Delhi."

"Increasing footfalls are seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days; and therefore with the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily eases and positivity, it was decided unanimously by all Market Trade Associations in the meeting held on 24 December 2021, to follow odd-even operations for the weekend of 25 and 26 December 2021," the order added.

Delhi HC takes cognisance of overcrowding at Sarojini Nagar Market

Earlier in the day, the Sarojini Nagar market, which is one of the biggest flea markets in Delhi, had been witnessing a huge rush with no COVID-appropriate behaviour. Clips showed several people without masks roaming the market. At around 11:30 in the morning, just an hour after the market opened, the market was swarmed with shoppers.

No customer or shopkeeper or vendor was seen following basic rules of social distancing, with vivid non-compliance to the government's advisory suggesting the same. Later, the Delhi High Court took cognisance of the matter.

India records over 300 Omicron Cases, 67 in Delhi

Of the 358 cases of Omicron variant detected so far in 17 states and Union Territories, 114 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am. The country has 244 active cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum of 88 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 67, Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Gujarat (30). Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 1,51,368 cases of the Omicron variant and 26 confirmed deaths have been detected across 108 countries.

