'Delighted, World's Second Largest Data Centre Inaugurated In Mumbai': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the second-largest data centre of the world has been inaugurated in Mumbai. The world-class infrastructure for the data centre has been developed by the Hiranandani Group, he added. Prasad asserted that India holds great potential to become a vibrant data economy and a good centre for the data centre in the world.

"Delighted that the second-largest data centre of the world was inaugurated in Mumbai today. This world-class infrastructure has been developed by the Hiranandani Group," Shankar wrote in his tweet.

India holds a great potential to become a vibrant data economy and a good center of data center in the world. Our government is working towards bringing more investments in data centers. pic.twitter.com/Zph1yjvOK8 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 7, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in the economic capital of Maharashtra has surged to 86,132. At present, there are 22,996 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 58,137 after 985 patients were discharged in the day. Furthermore, 64 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 4,999. 54 of the deceased patients had co-morbidities.

On Tuesday, July 7, the city also witnessed a significant dip in cases with 806 persons testing positive for the infection. However, the fall in the number of cases from Monday (395) coincided with 549 fewer COVID-19 tests being conducted in the city. So far 3,63,120 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 6.

Meanwhile, The lockdown in Maharashtra in extended till 31 July.

Boost for testing in Mumbai

The Maharashtra govt on Tuesday also announced that an individual can get him/her self tested without a doctor's prescription. Labs have been empowered to conduct RT-PCR tests as per the ICMR guidelines. Aaditya Thackeray, the Minister for Mumbai Suburban district maintained that this step would help boost testing without any delays.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image -PTI)