Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour In Next 24 Hours

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Tuesday and predicted intermittent intense showers over the next day.

Shubhayan Bhattacharya
Mumbai Rains
16:48 IST, July 7th 2020
Water logging in Navi Mumbai's Juinagar

 

16:23 IST, July 7th 2020
Netizens capture monsoon showers

Mumbaikars took to social media to share visuals of the city's heavy downpour. Gusty winds coupled with heavy rains were witnessed in neighbourhoods across the metropolis.

 

16:12 IST, July 7th 2020
BMC's message for Mumbaikars

 

16:12 IST, July 7th 2020
Intense rainfall over Mumbai

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai, KS Hosalikar took to Twitter to share details of the current status of rainfall in the city.

The Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district received 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai and around recorded moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hrs at 8.30 am of 7 July.

 

