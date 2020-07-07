Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour In Next 24 Hours

Quick links:
Maharashtra: Water logging in Navi Mumbai's Juinagar, following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ys4sXl5KCh— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020
Mumbaikars took to social media to share visuals of the city's heavy downpour. Gusty winds coupled with heavy rains were witnessed in neighbourhoods across the metropolis.
Malad East Right now @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/iOHJJzrJ7u— Ravi Narmulla 🇮🇳 (@ravinarmulla) July 7, 2020
@IndiaWeatherMan— Abhishek Sharma (@abhishek_sh78) July 6, 2020
rain in lower parel pic.twitter.com/MAqZ6Ovoky
#MumbaiRains @SkymetWeather @IndiaWeatherMan #malad pic.twitter.com/qtf7oWkWbf— Rohan hegde (@hegderohan) July 7, 2020
@IndiaWeatherMan It's never been this heavy. From Kandivali west. Relentless for over 20 mins. pic.twitter.com/oUDYYUNvBA— Sherwin Leander Pais (@sherwinpais) July 7, 2020
Our number one choice to rock that rainy day look - Raincoat or Umbrella with A Mask!#FiveOutOfFiveStars#MustHaveAdditionToYourWardrobe #NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/xSv8XHADC3— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 7, 2020
Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai, KS Hosalikar took to Twitter to share details of the current status of rainfall in the city.
Intense clouds around Mumbai and around as seen from the radar & Satellite latest images. South Konkan too covered up. Intense rainfall over Mumbai and around with pauses inbetween.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 7, 2020
Rainfall at 2.00 pm in last 6 hrs indicate less than 40 mm at isolated places.
Rains to continue. pic.twitter.com/ps4nwpq2RN
The Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district received 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.
The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.
Mumbai and around recorded moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hrs at 8.30 am of 7 July.
मुंबई, ठाणे, न.मुंबईत गेल्या 24 तासात मध्यम ते जोरदार पाउस झाला. रात्री अधून मधून सरी पडल्या.आज पण अधून मधून सरी.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 7, 2020
Mumbai and around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs at 8.30am of 7 July.
Next 24 hrs intermittent intense showers likely. pic.twitter.com/eDwSjqzA5x