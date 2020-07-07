Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour In Next 24 Hours

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai, KS Hosalikar took to Twitter to share details of the current status of rainfall in the city.

Intense clouds around Mumbai and around as seen from the radar & Satellite latest images. South Konkan too covered up. Intense rainfall over Mumbai and around with pauses inbetween.

Rainfall at 2.00 pm in last 6 hrs indicate less than 40 mm at isolated places.

Rains to continue. pic.twitter.com/ps4nwpq2RN — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 7, 2020

The Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district received 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai and around recorded moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hrs at 8.30 am of 7 July.