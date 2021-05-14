Last Updated:

'Deliver It To Right Person': Mumbai Man Orders Mouthwash From Amazon, Gets Redmi Note 10

Mumbai based man Lokesh Daga placed an online order for mouthwash and ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 instead. The post has gone viral on social media.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
(Image Credits: LokeshDaga/Twitter)

(Image Credits: LokeshDaga/Twitter)


In a bizarre incident, Mumbai resident Lokesh Daga placed an online order for mouthwash and ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 instead. The user shared the alleged goof-up with his order on Twitter. In the post, the customer tagged both the e-commerce company and the smartphone brand. The post has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to express their views about the whole goof-up.

Customer receives mobile insted of mouthwash 

The Twitter user Lokesh Daga in his post mentioned that he had ordered four four Colgate mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396 on May 10. But the customer instead received a Redmi Note 10, which was priced at Rs 13,000. He further said that the product he ordered is  consumable and the refund of the product is restricted. He has tweeted the pictures of his placed order and the phone he received. In another tweet, he also mentioned that though the packing label was his, the invoice was of someone else. “I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person,” he added. Take a look at the posts.

The tweets of Lokesh Dagga has received reactions from netizens. Some of the users even lauded the honesty of the customer. One user tweeted, "Feeling sad for the guy who received mouthwash instead phone." Another individual commented, "This happened last year also, someone order cream n received bose speaker.  It's absolutely a publicity stunt by them." "Kudos to you, for Honesty!!! Dear Amazon plz give this phone as a reward to Lokesh", wrote another user. Check out some user reactions.

READ | 'Pawri' girl Dananeer and Momin of 'mujhe maro' collaborate for meme remix; watch video

Meanwhile, an online shopping promotion turned boon for a 50 year old British resident who received an iPhone along with a bag of apples. As reported by Mirror.UK, Nick James a resident of Twickenham ordered a bag of apples from a local Tesco store. However, to his surprise, he received a brand new Apple iPhone SE along with his fruits as a part of the store’s special giveaway offer.

READ | CA aspirant in Odisha continues his exam preparation in COVID hospital, photo goes viral

(Image Credits: LokeshDaga/Twitter)

READ | 'Are the Bidens giants?': What made Joe & Jill look enormous in viral photo with Carters
READ | Video of Rabbit Wedding goes viral, couple pronounced as 'rabbit husband' & 'rabbit wife'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND