'Deliver It To Right Person': Mumbai Man Orders Mouthwash From Amazon, Gets Redmi Note 10

In a bizarre incident, Mumbai resident Lokesh Daga placed an online order for mouthwash and ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 instead. The user shared the alleged goof-up with his order on Twitter. In the post, the customer tagged both the e-commerce company and the smartphone brand. The post has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to express their views about the whole goof-up.

Customer receives mobile insted of mouthwash

The Twitter user Lokesh Daga in his post mentioned that he had ordered four four Colgate mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396 on May 10. But the customer instead received a Redmi Note 10, which was priced at Rs 13,000. He further said that the product he ordered is consumable and the refund of the product is restricted. He has tweeted the pictures of his placed order and the phone he received. In another tweet, he also mentioned that though the packing label was his, the invoice was of someone else. “I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person,” he added. Take a look at the posts.

Hello @amazonIN Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app(1/2) pic.twitter.com/nPYGgBGNSR — Lokesh Daga (@lokeshdaga) May 13, 2021

However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else's. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person. pic.twitter.com/Ohabdk4BWp — Lokesh Daga (@lokeshdaga) May 13, 2021

The tweets of Lokesh Dagga has received reactions from netizens. Some of the users even lauded the honesty of the customer. One user tweeted, "Feeling sad for the guy who received mouthwash instead phone." Another individual commented, "This happened last year also, someone order cream n received bose speaker. It's absolutely a publicity stunt by them." "Kudos to you, for Honesty!!! Dear Amazon plz give this phone as a reward to Lokesh", wrote another user. Check out some user reactions.

That guy must be abusing amazon for the same, in exchange he got the colgate. lol 😆 — अभिनव कुमार (@abhinavkumar157) May 14, 2021

Feeling sad for the guy who received mouthwash instead phone!

🤣 pic.twitter.com/3dT9spryph — ĴΔŦƗŇ ŞΔĆĦĐ€VΔ (@jatin_s19) May 14, 2021

Too much similarities.

When business go down, their logistics do mistake. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GAdnSZuheE — Ravinder Daudhria (@ravi5573008) May 14, 2021

Guy who received mouthwash instead of phone. pic.twitter.com/TRMQwZbGp7 — Surya Punj Sharma (@SuryaPunj) May 14, 2021

Kudos to you, for Honesty!!! Dear Amazon plz give this phone as a reward to Lokesh. — Sudhir Singare (@suds619) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, an online shopping promotion turned boon for a 50 year old British resident who received an iPhone along with a bag of apples. As reported by Mirror.UK, Nick James a resident of Twickenham ordered a bag of apples from a local Tesco store. However, to his surprise, he received a brand new Apple iPhone SE along with his fruits as a part of the store’s special giveaway offer.

(Image Credits: LokeshDaga/Twitter)