Delta Subvariant 'AY.4.2' Detected In India: Is It More Infectious? All You Need To Know

India has once again been put on high alert as at least 18-20 cases of a newly detected offshoot of the Delta variant called 'AY.4.2' was reported in the country. The variant has been found from over 19000 samples collected from Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir between May end and mid-September. High cases of the fresh variant have also been reported in the United Kingdom.

According to The Guardian, a briefing released earlier last week by the UK Health Security Agency said that "A Delta sublineage newly designated as AY.4.2 is noted to be expanding in England. In the week beginning from September 27, AY.4.2 accounted for about 6 percent of sequenced COVID-19 cases and is "on an increasing trajectory.”

Delta Subvariant 'AY.4.2'

According to the report, AY.4.2 is an offshoot of the Delta variant, which contains two mutations in its spike protein. The virus variant has been termed 10-15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta variant. However, health experts in the UK have played down the virus by stating that it was ‘nothing’ compared to what we saw with Alpha and Delta, which were like 50 to 60 per cent more transmissible, The Guardian reported.

Is the Delta Subvariant 'AY.4.2' more dangerous?

Delta Subvariant AY.4.2 cases have been detected in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in India and is believed to spread faster compared to the original delta variant virus. Vaccination remains the best way to prevent any COVID-19 variant, however, the effect of the vaccine on this variant has not been tested. According to The Healthline, the chances of the new variant being able to evade all vaccine-related immunity is low.

The variant has not been categorised as "variant of concern" by World Health Organization and thus, remains on the lower strata in terms of COVID-19 variants. Experts in India have also noted that no major rise in cases has been observed due to the Delta Subvariant AY.4.2. However, safety precautions like wearing a mask and maintaining hygiene and social distancing remain the best way to fend off the virus from spreading any further.

