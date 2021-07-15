Dengue Fever Mounts Kerala Health Crisis After Rampant Zika Virus; Govt Pushes 'awareness'

Amid worrisome figures of Zika virus cases in Kerala, on July 15, State Health Minister Veena George alerted the state about the same. She said that the health department, along with local self-government, has formulated an action plan for control and prevention of dengue fever after few cases were reported. The update surfaced after five more people tested positive for the Zika virus in Kerala, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 28. On July 15, a high-level meeting of officials was convened by Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Minister of local self-government MV Govindan.

"The meeting of the two departments was convened in the wake of reports of dengue fever in addition to the Zika virus. Although the Zika cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, all districts need to be vigilant. Emphasis should be given to the extermination of mosquito breeding grounds and fogging," said Veena George after the meeting.

Zika Virus' mounting Kerala's health crisis

While speaking to the media, Veena George said that a total of 28 cases of the Zika virus have been reported in Kerala so far. Two of the new cases were Anayara residents, where a cluster of the virus had been found within a three-kilometer radius. Other affected people are from the East Fort, Kunnukuzhy, and Pattom, Veena said. She added, that all of the samples were analyzed at the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha. According to the minister, four samples were sent from a private hospital in Alappuzha, of which, one was taken by the Health Department as a part of the surveillance. Meanwhile, 16 other samples were found negative.

"There are currently8 active cases, of which three are pregnant women. Everyone's health is satisfactory. Zika virus tests will be increased. Prevention activities have been intensified by preparing a micro plan as well," she said.

After the meeting, Minister for Local Self Governments and Excise MV Govindan informed that his department has been implementing measures to strengthen the preventive measures. He enumerated contributory factors on this front, in addition, an awareness campaign that would be conducted in every household.

He affirmed, "Local bodies will be equipped to deal with the emerging situation with all support of the local self-government department given to the health department."

In the meeting, the ministers observed the need of conducting awareness programs not only at households but as a part of online study materials and consultation with Education Departnment to infuse awareness among students was also taken to consideration.