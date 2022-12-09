Denied Permission For Padyatra, YSRTP Holds Demonstrations; YS Sharmila On Fast-to-death

After the Telangana police denied permission for padayatra to YSR Telangana Party, its chief YS Sharmila held a demonstration near Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Friday. Sharmila, along with other members of the YSRTP, has announced a fast-to-death if the padayatra is not allowed.

Speaking exclusively to Republic earlier, Sharmila explained how despite the approval of the Telangana High Court, the padayatra of the YSRTP was stopped by the police, who also, issued a Show Cause notice in her name.

"Since Mr. KCR has taken it upon himself to not let this padayatra go on, he is using the police department. He is firing from the shoulders of the police department," said Sharmila, adding that the Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo were 'scared' of the kind of 'adoration' YSR and YSRTP were getting.

#LIVE | YSRTP's YS Sharmila staging sit-in protest in Hyderabad on being denied permission for Padayatra. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/ldfHOJw4LM — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2022

TRS Vs YSRTP

Sharmila began her 4,000 km long 'Praja Prasthanam' padayatra on October 20, 2021. On November 28, activists of the TRS--now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) -- attacked Sharmila and smashed the windshield and the windows of one of the vehicles of her convoy at Chennaraopet.

In the same vehicle on November 29, she made her way to the Pragathi Bhavan to meet Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, at Somajiguda circle, she was stopped by the police and asked to step out of the car. Though surrounded by supporters, Sharmila locked herself inside the car, post which, the police called a tow vehicle. She asked her driver and personal security officer to leave the vehicle just before it was towed away to SR Nagar Police Station. She was granted conditional bail by a local court hours after she was arrested.

Thereafter, on December 2, she submitted a memorandum to Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) requesting him to direct police authorities to provide adequate security for her padayatra, which she resumed on December 1.