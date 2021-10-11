Last Updated:

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen Visits Taj Mahal, Agra Fort On Day 2 Of India Tour

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen along with her husband, Bo Tengberg and a delegation visited the Taj Mahal in environmental friendly cars. Read further.

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Denmark

Image: ANI


During the three-day visit to India, the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen visited one of the world's Seven Wonders, the Taj Mahal on Sunday, October 10, and praised it as a beautiful place. The Danish Prime Minister along with her husband, Bo Tengberg and a delegation arrived at the Taj Mahal in environmental friendly cars on Sunday morning. Local artists from the 'Braj' greeted the guests. 

PM Frederiksen and her husband spent nearly one and a half hours inside the Taj Mahal premises and showed interest in the tour guide's explanations of the monument's heritage. Danish Prime Minister expressed her gratitude in the visitors' register and wrote, "This location is wonderful." 

Following their visit to the Taj Mahal, the Danish Prime Minister also went to tour the Agra Fort. As per the instruction of the Archaeological Survey of India of the Agra Circle, the Taj Mahal, as well as Agra Fort, was closed for the general public for two hours during the VVIP visit. 

Mette Frederiksen arrived at the Agra Airforce Station about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. The Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister, Shrikant Sharma greeted her along with personnel from the city and police administration. She is the first foreign head of the government to tour India after the implementation of COVID-19 constraints in March last year. 

Denmark Prime Minister greeted by PM Modi; held bilateral discussions 

In the early morning on Saturday, October 9, the Danish Prime Minister landed in New Delhi and was greeted by Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs at the Delhi airport. On the same day, Frederiksen visited President Ram Nath Kovind as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for having bilateral discussions. The Danish Prime Minister was given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, accompanied by a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi at Rajghat. 

PM Modi and Danish PM emphasised on the strong and cordial relationship between India and Denmark. They decided to step up their attempts to reform and deepen multilateralism and the global rules-based system, which also includes freedom of navigation. Both parties even reaffirmed their pledge to a forward-thinking, outcome-oriented Green Strategic Partnership. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that the two countries would discuss on renewable energy, pollution prevention, farming, science and technology, digitalisation, smart cities, water and waste management in their bilateral discussions.  

READ | India, Denmark firm up 5-year action plan to implement ambitious green strategic partnership

Image: ANI

READ | Green Strategic Partnership between India, Denmark will make bilateral relations stronger: Kovind
READ | Denmark PM Frederiksen arrives in Agra, likely to visit Taj Mahal, Agra Fort today
READ | PM Modi & Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to hold virtual bilateral summit today
READ | Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to visit India from October 9-11
Tags: Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, Taj Mahal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND