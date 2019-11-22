Deoria: District Magistrate Slaps Businessman Over Parking Issue, Caught On CCTV

An incident of bureaucrat misusing his position and exerting force on civilians took place in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Wednesday which came to light on Thursday after a video of the purported incident went viral. District Magistrate of Deoria Amit Kishore who had come to inspect a local post office, slapped a local businessman after an argument with him. Reportedly, the victim said that the District Magistrate (DM) got furious over a parking issue.

READ | Union Minister Smriti Irani Rebukes Amethi District Magistrate For His Misbehaviour

The DM and policemen beat the man, captured on CCTV

The DM first pushed and argued with the man, then slapped him and as the man tried to save himself from the attack, the policemen accompanying the DM joined him and started beating him rigorously. The incident which was captured on CCTV, took place on Wednesday when the DM had gone to inspect a post office in the region.

READ | Ayodhya's District Magistrate Calls For Restraint In Celebrations

The local businessman identified as Sandeep Jaiswal who was slapped by the DM put out a video narrating his ordeal. Jaiswal reiterated that the incident took place on Wednesday. He said that his car was parked in the post office premises when the DM reached there for inspection. The DM asked him to remove his car and before he could do so, the officer slapped him and the policemen followed suit. He added that he was taken to the police station and was forced to write an apology.

READ | District Magistrate Fines Himself, Staff Over Wastage Of Water

DM Amit Kishore in his defense has said that the man had encroached the area of the post office which is being run on the government land on rent and is supposed to be developed as a skill development center by IIM Indore. He added that the businessman was asked to leave the post office campus with his belongings but he started arguing hence he was taken to the police station. Kishore however, denied any slapping incident. Superintendent of Police has also denied the incident.

READ | 3 Held For Bursting Banned Firecrackers In Noida: District Magistrate