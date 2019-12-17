Devendra Fadnavis Calls Sena's Comparison Of Jamia Clash To Jallianwala Bagh An 'insult'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks comparing police action during the violent protests in Jamia Millia University to that during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre has attracted controversy on Tuesday with Bharatiya Janata Party calling the remark 'an insult to brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh'.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to his official Twitter handle and called the comparison of Jamia violence to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre 'a big insult.'

Equating Jamia University incident with Jallianwala bagh massacre by CM Uddhav ji Thackeray is big big insult to all the martyrs who have sacrificed their life for our Nation.



Devendra Fadnavis accuses Sena of stooping on compromise

The tweet also had a video clip attached to it where a group of people can be heard raising "Azadi" slogans.

In another tweet, with which he attached another video of anti-India slogans, Fadnavis accused the Shiv Sena of stooping down for personal greed.

Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao called Maharashtra CM Uddhav's remark to be an insult to martyrs of Jallianwala bagh massacre. Commenting on CAA and protests against it, the BJP national general secretary also informed that the ongoing violence across the country is expected to end soon. He also stated that the protests can't be termed as a consolidation of protests against the government.

"The issue has no life. These protests will fizzle out. We would be concerned if there were consolidated protests against the government. The mobilization on CAA won't sustain," Rao said. CM Thackeray had compared police action in Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre while interacting with the media in Nagpur. "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students," he said.

