Devika Malik Selected In 2020 Forbes 30 List For Social Enterprenuership

Devika Malik has been selected in the Forbes 30 under-30 Asia list of 2020 for her contribution for the Social Entrepreneurs category. Devika who was born with hemiplegia, which causes paralysis to one side of the body, has overcome the challenges of her disability to become an international para-athlete (disability sports) with 8 national & 3 international medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prixcompetitions; a psychological counsellor; International Disability Inclusion Advocate & TEDx Speaker and social entrepreneur - co-founder of the Wheeling Happiness Foundation.

What does the foundation promote?

The foundation promotes inclusion, disability sports, raises funds for women & people with disabilities and promotes better access and equality for those facing physical, emotional and social challenges. The foundation believes in the transformative power of sport and has helped over 50 persons with disabilities to become sportspersons, and provided artificial limbs & assistive devices to 500+ beneficiaries thereby focusing on abilities beyond disability and enabling self-reliance & emotional well-being. More than 10,000 people have been impacted by the co-founders’ workshops, awareness & outreach efforts.

Independent analysts have determined that Wheeling Happiness Foundation delivers USD10 worth of social value for every USD1 contributed to us(SROI is ten times), delivering on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 3, 4, 10, 11).

Devika’s efforts for disability inclusion & gender equality have been recognised nationally and internationally, this includes receiving the Queen's Young Leaders Award from Queen Elizabeth II in London, having an audience (Lunch invite during Royal Visit of Duke & Duchess of Cambridge to India) with the Prime Minister of India and being a Speaker at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 in London, in presence of 53 Heads of States and the British Royal Family and recently recognition by the Vice President of India & United Nations India – Women Transforming India Award 2018.

Under #HappyJantaKitchen initiative Wheeling Happiness & SSKF are distributing more than 100 meals daily to daily wagers & essential workers. Over 1200 meals have already been distributed. 26 families are being supported with essentials & cash-in-hand!

(Image Courtesy: @devikamalik_394)