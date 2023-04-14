Last Updated:

Devotees Take A Dip In Ganga On Baisakhi In Haridwar

Devotees, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, take a ritual bath in the Ganga here on Baisakhi which heralds the beginning of the harvest season in these states.

Press Trust Of India
Ganga

CCTVs were installed to maintain a vigil and around one thousand personnel were deployed to ensure nothing untoward happens; Image: PTI


A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga river at Har ki Pauri on the occasion of Baisakhi on Friday.

They began to gather on the banks of the river from early morning.

Tight security arrangements were made on the occasion, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said, adding that the entire area was divided into 4 super zones, 15 zones and 39 sectors.

CCTVs were installed to maintain a vigil and around one thousand personnel were deployed to ensure nothing untoward happens, he added. 

