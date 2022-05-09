DGCA Forms 3-member Team To Probe IndiGo Denying Boarding To Specially-abled Boy

The DGCA has constituted a 3-member probe team to investigate the incident of IndiGo barring a specially-abled child on a Hyderabad-bound flight on May 7. The team will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad to collect the evidence in the incident within one week and further action will be initiated accordingly.

Notably, IndiGo faced a massive social media backlash as the airline staff denied entry to a specially-abled boy and his parents from boarding the flight as it was stated the boy was in a 'state of panic'.

IndiGo disallows a physically challenged boy and his parents from entering a flight

A Facebook post went viral involving an incident wherein the ground staff of the IndiGo airline can be seen arguing against giving entry to a specially challenged boy and his parents because he was in a 'state of panic'. Later, the airline provided accommodation to them as they could not board the flight.

After the post went viral, social media users charged the airline with inequality and discrimination, the airline staff was accused of likening the behaviour of the boy to 'drunken passengers' as they stated he was unfit to travel.

"He (the adolescent) had a very uncomfortable car ride to the airport. By the time he had gone through the security check and reached the gate (almost an hour ahead of boarding), he seemed to be in the throes of hunger, thirst, anxiety and confusion," the social media post elucidated the incident at Ranchi airport.

IndiGo's response to the incident

Following heavy-criticism on the internet, the airline entity issued a statement that read, "In view of safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7 as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail."

"The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75K specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," added the statement.

The CEO of IndiGo airline also expressed his regret and said that in view of the safety guidelines, the airline had to take the step so as to avoid commotion in the journey forward.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia responding to the incident said he will personally look into the matter and ensure strictest possible action is taken against the accused. Scindia said on Twitter, "No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken."

In a tweet, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "An incident of misbehaviour with a specially-abled child by the staff of IndiGo at Ranchi airport has come out. Cognizance is being taken for appropriate action."

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD