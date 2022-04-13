DGCA Restrains 90 SpiceJet Pilots From Flying Boeing 737 Max, Asks To 'undergo Training'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has restrained a total of 90 pilots of SpiceJet airlines from flying the Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the grounds of improper training, reported ANI. Informing about the same, DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar told ANI that all the pilots will have to undergo training for meeting the requirements of the aviation regulatory body.

Further adding the regulator will be taking strict actions against those found responsible for any lapse, he said that the pilots will have to undergo training in a proper manner again on the Max simulator.

On the other hand, SpiceJet's spokesperson while speaking to ANI has affirmed that restrictions won't impact the operations of Max aircraft whatsoever. "SpiceJet currently operates 11 MAX aircraft and about 144 pilots are required to operate these 11 aircraft. Of the 650 trained pilots on the MAX, 560 continue to remain available", he added.

Boeing 737 aircraft fleet under DGCA surveillance

Meanwhile, this came after the DGCA had been increasing surveillance on the Boeing 737 aircraft fleet operated by Indian airlines after a Chinese airplane crashed last month killing 132 people. Prior to that, many Boeing 737 Max planes were also grounded by the DGCA in 2019 after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft. Later, this ban was removed in August last year after it met the conditions of the DGCA.

Notably, in India, only SpiceJet airline has 737 Max aircraft in its fleet.

