Dharamshala Sees Overcrowding Of People Breaking COVID Rules, A Little Boy Scolds

As the country is bracing for the possible third wave of COVID-19, lakhs of tourists have thronged to Himachal Pradesh in less than a month, all the hotels in tourists destinations such as Shimla. Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Narkanda are overbooked. Not only this, photos and videos from the hill state show people flouting safety protocols put in place to halt the spread of the virus. One such video shows a little boy scolding people for not wearing face masks in a crowded street in Dharamshala. This comes when the COVID-19 cases across the country have started to decline significantly.

WATCH: Little boy scolding people for not following COVID rules in Himachal

The caption of the video shared on Instagram read, "This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharmshala, asking people to wear masks. He doesn't even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?"

In the video shared on Instagram, the little boy can be seen wearing a face mask, holding a stick and strictly asking people to follow COVID rules in Himachal. The boy can be heard saying, "Tumhara mask kaha hai?" He even pokes them with the stick." But sadly, people pay no heed to the boy's request.

Netizens react to little boy's video

The video has now gone viral on the microblogging platform and has so far garnered over 2.47 lakh views. Netizens have praised the little boy for asking people to wear masks and criticised the people for not following COVID-19 safety measures. One user said, "God bless him. He is far more educated than these nonsense people." Another wrote, "Shame on you guys, you don’t know the pain what people got in the second wave." Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "Age does not equal wisdom." Yet another commented, "They are waiting for 3rd wave to wear a mask." Some other reactions from the netizens are given below:

COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has so far recorded over 2,02,800 positive cases, out of which, 1,97,959 have successfully recovered and 3,484 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 158 new cases, 165 fresh recoveries and 1 death has been reported, Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,357.

(Image: Instagram-@dharamshalalocal)