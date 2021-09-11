Dharamshala: Tibetan Women's Association Celebrate 37th Year Of Government-in-exile

The Central Tibetan Women's Association on Friday, September 10, celebrated its 37th anniversary of the establishment of the in-exile in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. During the celebrations, the association spoke about the sacrifices made by several Tibetans and further slammed China for restricting their freedom and culture since it has occupied Tibet in 1950.

Speaking on the atrocities committed by China on the Tibetan people, a member from the association slammed the Chinese government and said, "We want to raise the issue for the cause of Tibet freedom. You can't deny the Tibetans their culture. You can't resist Tibetans to move towards their own goal and you can't stop us."

The member further said that the association which is celebrating its 37th anniversary of the re-establishment in exile has been commemorating the occasion every year for honouring those people who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Tibet.

Furthermore, the President of the Central Tibetan Women Association, Tenzin Dolma also spoke on the event and gave a message to all the people. She said, "My important message is unity. By His Holiness Dalai Lama advice and under his blessing, we have to take responsibility more than other countries."

Tibet occupied by China

The incident dates back to 1949 when the Chinese troops entered Tibet and occupied it. Later, they annexed it. After a strong protest from Tibetan citizens, violent clashes were witnessed between both countries. However, after failing to stand against the Chinese government, the 14th Dalai Lama came to India, and thereafter he established government-in-exile in India. Since then, several Tibetan refugees are living in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh followed by around 1,60,000 refugees across the world.

Since then, the Tibetan government-in-exile has been sharing a bitter relationship with China and accuses them of ruining the identity of Tibet.

Meanwhile, the Tibetan activist groups in the United Kingdom marked International Day of the Disappeared in London on September 1 by chanting slogans outside the Chinese Embassy. To commemorate the occasion, the London-based Free Tibet, Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GATPM), with the cooperation of Tibetan Community UK and the International Tibet Network, organised a rally outside the Chinese Embassy in London.

