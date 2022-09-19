Dharmendra Pradhan's Mantra For Developed India; 'need More Job Creators Than Job Seekers'

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that India needs to prepare its youth to become job-creators instead of job-seekers. Speaking at the 36th convocation event of SASTRA Deemed University in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, Pradhan said that a sizeable mass of the society will have to become entrepreneurs and wealth creators in order to make India a developed nation. He claimed that today, Indian knowledge systems have become more relevant than ever, especially in providing solutions to current global challenges.

"Research is a continuous thing and it leads to innovation. For India to become a developed country, a sizeable mass of our society has to become wealth creators. India needs more job-creators than job-seekers. Be an entrepreneur lifelong and take risks," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Education Minister also stated that the next 25 years for India will be the AmritKaal with new emerging technologies, digital research and innovation, entrepreneurship, circular economy, and sustainability. The Indian knowledge systems will serve as the seven steps for young graduates, who will further shape India’s future in the next 25 years.

Pradhan also congratulated Chancellor Prof. R Sethuraman for his passion to provide quality higher education during the last four decades at Thirumalaisamudram. Hailing the University, he expressed his confidence that it will create sustainable entrepreneurial and developmental models in the future. The Union Minister said, "Sastra has justified its name and demonstrated excellence in the field of knowledge. I am happy to know that Sastra University is also foraying into humanities and liberal arts courses."

Dharmendra Pradhan on NEP 2020

Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the National Education Policy 2020 announced by the Centre lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems. The policy is "rooted in Indianness and emphasises on learning in the mother tongue," he added. He appealed to the university that it should also become a 'torchbearer' of the rollout of the National Education Policy. "The policy with its futuristic outlook and rootedness in Indian ethos and with its emphasis on Indian languages is a philosophical document to create global citizens," the Union Minister further said.

Image: Twitter/@EduMinOfIndia