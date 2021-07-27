Dholavira Gets UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag; PM Modi Says 'was Mesmerized By The Place'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delight knew no bounds as UNESCO declared Dholavira, a Harappan City as a world heritage site. This inclusion took the tally of world heritage sites in India to 40. Discovered in 1968, the site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction, and special burial structures.

PM recalls his first visit to Dholavira

In a tweet by PM Modi, he remembered the first time he visited the now declared national heritage site. He quoted, "As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects relating to heritage conservations and restoration in Dholavira. Our team also worked to create tourist-friendly infrastructure there".

I first visited Dholavira during my student days and was mesmerised by the place.



As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects relating to heritage conservation and restoration in Dholavira. Our team also worked to create tourism-friendly infrastructure there. pic.twitter.com/UBUt0J9RB2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2021

Sharing his delight regarding the news, The PM said, "Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must-visit especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology. Union Minister for Culture, G Kishan Reddy said the achievement adds another feather in India’s cap as it entered the 'Super-40' club for World Heritage Site inscriptions. Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of Gujarat, he said.

The History of Dholavira

Discovered in 1968, Dholavira was one of the most remarkable and well preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE. It is worth mentioning that the art associated with the city – artefacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewellery of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory have been found at the site. In addition, the interregional trade links associated with Dholavira, have also been acknowledged as contributing to the shared heritage of humanity. The site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures.

