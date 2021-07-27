Last Updated:

Dholavira Gets UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag; PM Modi Says 'was Mesmerized By The Place'

Harappan city Dholavira just got tagged as the 40th world heritage site in India by UNESCO. PM Modi in a tweet remembered the first time he visited the city.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
PM Modi

PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delight knew no bounds as UNESCO declared Dholavira, a Harappan City as a world heritage site. This inclusion took the tally of world heritage sites in India to 40. Discovered in 1968, the site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction, and special burial structures. 

PM recalls his first visit to Dholavira

In a tweet by PM Modi, he remembered the first time he visited the now declared national heritage site. He quoted, "As CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to work on aspects relating to heritage conservations and restoration in Dholavira. Our team also worked to create tourist-friendly infrastructure there".

Sharing his delight regarding the news, The PM said, "Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must-visit especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology. Union Minister for Culture, G Kishan Reddy said the achievement adds another feather in India’s cap as it entered the 'Super-40' club for World Heritage Site inscriptions. Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of Gujarat, he said.

READ | 'Congress needs to apply KHAM theory in Gujarat again,' advises Shankersinh Vaghela

The History of Dholavira

Discovered in 1968, Dholavira was one of the most remarkable and well preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE. It is worth mentioning that the art associated with the city – artefacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewellery of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory have been found at the site. In addition, the interregional trade links associated with Dholavira, have also been acknowledged as contributing to the shared heritage of humanity. The site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures.

READ | COVID-19: 5 cases of Kappa variant of coronavirus detected in Gujarat

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits: Twitter/PTI

READ | Gujarat: Women lead upfront, build 'Apna Bakery' in Nadgakhadi tribal area with SHG's help
READ | Harappan-era city of Dholavira gets UNESCO 'World Heritage Site' tag after Ramappa Temple
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND