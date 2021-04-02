'Didn't Do Any Crime', Says BC Patil After Getting Inoculated At Home Against COVID Norms

The health officer of Taluk has been suspended for dereliction of duty in the midst of the controversy involving Agriculture Minister BC Patil having himself inoculated in the comforts of his home at Hirekerur in gross violation of COVID-19 protocol. After initially claiming that he was unaware of the protocol, the Minister later said that he had not made any mistake. He stated, "Doctor called me and said you have crossed 60 years, take the vaccine. I said okay, I didn't do any crime. If I would have known the guidelines, I would not have taken the vaccine. I had no idea about any guidelines. I have not done any crime."

BC Patil claims he has not made any mistake

For administering the COVID-19 vaccine to minister Patil at the latter's residence, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare KV Trilokchandra signed his suspension order. The order read, "Despite repeated training programmes and orders, Hirekerur Taluk Health Officer Dr ZR Makandar had done dereliction of duty by administering the vaccine to the Minister at his home, which was against the procedure." This came after the District Health Officer recommended disciplinary action against the health officer, noting in his report that the health officer had given the vaccine shot to the Minister and his family without consulting the District Health Officer or the Deputy Commissioner.

Health Ministry suspends Taluk health officer for dereliction of duty

On March 2, the Agriculture Minister called the taluk health official and his staff to his residence, where he received vaccine shots for himself and his wife. The video and photos of the incident were then widely shared on social media, eliciting strong reactions from netizens as well as opposition party leaders, who condemned the misuse of power and flagrant breach of norms.

Five members of the Minister's family were diagnosed with COVID-19 infection in July 2020, including Patil, his wife, and his son-in-law, and they were put in home isolation.

(Picture Credit: Twitter@BCPatilKourava/PTI)