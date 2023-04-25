Difficult Engaging With Neighbour Practicing Cross-border Terrorism Against Us: Jaishankar

"It is very difficult for us to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us. We've always said that they have to deliver on the commitment to not sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism," External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Pakistan during a joint press briefing with the Foreign Minister of Panama in Panama City. He further said we continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage.

During a joint press briefing with the Foreign Minister of Panama Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, S Jaishankar said, "Our (Panama and India ) shared political values and economic outlook encourages cooperation across multiple domains." Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, "Discussed stronger business-to-business ties, connectivity, health and pharma, energy and green hydrogen, semiconductors and mobility in this regard. Noted our close collaboration in multilateral fora. Our discussions in this regard will continue."

The External Affairs Minister also called on President Nito Cortizo of Panama. "Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi. His strong resonance with PM Modi’s ‘Panch Prann’ reflects the strength of our Global South bonds and shared outlook for the world," Jaishankar said.

Notably, Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Panama City for a two-day visit. Jaishankar was received by Panama’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Francos. After his visit to Panama, the Minister on April 25 will embark on a Colombia visit where he would be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business, and civil society. His Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its release.