Digvijaya Singh Opposes 'genocide Museum' In MP; Says Communal Harmony Will Get Disturbed

Citing disturbance to 'communal harmony', Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday opposed setting up a 'genocide museum' for which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised land to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the 'The Kashmir Files' helped the world learn about the pain and sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits. In a joint statement on Friday, both the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Vivek Agnihotri had announced the establishment of a museum and art centre in the state.

Digvijaya Singh opposes setting up of 'genocide museum'

“I am totally against setting up a genocide museum in Bhopal. Will not let the communal harmony of Bhopal get disturbed. I oppose it,” Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted on Saturday morning.

Chouhan had planted saplings on Friday along with Agnihotri and a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who have settled down in Bhopal.

कश्मीर से विस्थापित पंडित परिवारों के दर्द को दुनिया ने जाना है। इस संबंध में श्री विवेक अग्निहोत्री जी ने मध्यप्रदेश में संग्रहालय और कला केंद्र की स्थापना का सुझाव दिया है। हमारी सरकार इसके लिए स्थान और आवश्यक सहायता उपलब्ध कराएगी। pic.twitter.com/xPe5wocWbu — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 25, 2022

Genocide museum in Madhya Pradesh

In his meeting with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vivek Agnihotri talked about the museum and requested that he let them build it.

"(CM) He instantly granted land and logistical support," Agnihotri tweeted. He informed through his tweet that the project would be completely funded by his foundation and by the contributions of people. The movie has already been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and several other BJP-administered states.

The Kashmir Files

'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is reaching new heights in the box office with worldwide support. The film depicts the painful and heartwrenching stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country. The movie has gained a sea of support from India and from across the world.

Supporting and breathing life into Vivek Agnihotri's vision were national award-winning actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more. According to the reviews, they skilfully depicted the horrors, pain and sufferings of their characters. Based on the real events of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, the film recounts the incidents based on the video interviews of the first generation victims.

(With PTI inputs)