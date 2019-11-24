Digvijaya Singh Points Finger In Singular Direction; Accuses RSS Over Maharashtra Thriller

Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh took a dig at RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday and asked the reason for his silence over the major political developments that took place in Maharashtra on Saturday. The Congress leader also slammed Devendra Fadnavis and said he had promised to send Ajit Pawar to jail and now he's backing with him.

Digvijaya Singh slams Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

"Mohan Bhagwat did not comment on the Political developments in Maharashtra, the country wants to know that Devendra Fadnavis had promised to send Ajit Pawar to jail, now he made him the Deputy Chief Minister. Is this how they want to work towards nation-building?" Digvijaya Singh said.

महाराष्ट्र के घटनाक्रम पर मोहन भागवत जी की कोई टिप्पणी नहीं आई। देश उनसे जानना चाहता है कि जिन अजीत पवार को देवेन्द्र फडनविस जी ने जेल भेजने का जनता से वादा किया था अब उन्हें उप मुख्य मंत्री बनाया, क्या यह अनैतिक नहीं है? क्या इसी रास्ते से संघ राष्ट्र निर्माण करना चाहता है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 24, 2019

'Personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this'

NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit head terming his actions were not in line with the party's policies, the decision was taken by the party's legislature in a meeting. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also said the decision was Ajit Pawar's personal choice and the NCP does not back it. He also claimed he had no knowledge about the oath-taking ceremony until Saturday morning.

"While the discussions on certain incidents took place, a coworker from the party contacted me at 6:30 am in the morning and informed me that there is this oath-taking ceremony that is taking place in Raj Bhawan. He informed me that NCP party members under the leadership of Ajit Pawar have gone to the Governor to take the oath. This is a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this. A true worker of NCP would never join hands with BJP," Sharad Pawar said.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Following which the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have raised questions regarding the move and also termed it 'unconstitutional'. However, the Governor has asked Devendra Fadnavisvto to prove the majority until November 30. The three parties have also filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a Government. The Supreme Court will hear the petition on Sunday.

