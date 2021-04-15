Digvijaya Singh's RT-PCR Sample Taken Before He Actually Gave It? SMS Alarms Congress Neta

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday morning said that he has received a message from RML staff that his sample for a COVID-19 RT-PCR test was collected at around 9:30 am. Lashing out at the lab's carelessness, the Congress leader took to Twitter, and shared the screenshot of the message he had received by RML with the caption that read, "What is happening? It's 10:02 am and I have not given my RT-PCR sample. I am still waiting for the sample to be collected...".

Digvijay Singh receives false message for his COVID-19 test

RML staff came and took our sample at 10:35AM. But a suggestion. The message to the person should be sent to him after the sample is collected not before the sample is collected. This would avoid such confusion. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 15, 2021

Now that the issue has been clarified I am deleting my earlier Tweet. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 15, 2021

However, this tweet by the Congress leader was soon deleted after the RML staff came and took his sample at 10:35 am. Informing that his issue has now been resolved Singh said that now he is deleting his earlier tweet. Pointing out at this carelessness the RML staff, he had said, "The message to the person should be sent to him after the sample is collected not before the sample is collected. This would avoid such confusion."

Current COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has so far has reported over 1,40,74,564 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,24,29,564 have recovered, while 1,73,123 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,00,739 new cases, 93,528 fresh recoveries and 1,038 deaths have been registered. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 14,71,877.

In the latest development, one of the six empowered groups under the central government has now initiated action to avoid panic regarding the availability of medical Oxygen. The Oxygen reserves of the states are now set to be reviewed by the Centre. As per sources, the Health Ministry and the Steel Ministry are said to jointly review the situation in high burden states.

According to the report shared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to April 14, 2021, is 26,20,03,415. ICMR also informed that the number of samples tested on April 14 is 13,84,549. Meanwhile, the Health Department, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 11,44,3,238.

(Image: PTI)