Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was also known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood passed away at the age of 98. He breathed his last on Wednesday at 7:30 in the morning. The actor was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. The news was confirmed by Dr Jaleel Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating the lead actor. later one of his family friends Faisal Farooqui tweeted from the actor's official Twitter handle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourns demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar

Saddened upon his demise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went on to Twitter and extended his condolences, “I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor. His demise is a monumental loss to Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to

him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor.



His demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021

"Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was an outstanding actor, a truth thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cine-goers. I'm Deeply anguished by his demise”, Singh added.

Many eminent politicians and personalities across the country expressed their condolences soon after the news broke. PM Modi paid his tribute to the late actor and tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.”

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Also, many from the film fraternity went on their social media to pay their tribute.

Dilip Kumar's health condition

The legendary actor was previously admitted twice in the month of June. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was undergoing treatment. He was later discharged on June 11. Unfortunately, after facing breathing problems, he was again hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Saira Banu who was always updating about the actor's health.

(Source: Twitter)