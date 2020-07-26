India-China Finish Disengagement At Patrol Points 14, 15 & 17-A; Pangong Tso Next: Sources

As the talks between India and China are on, Indian Army sources on Sunday, said that ongoing dialogue between the two sides has resulted in complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15, and 17-A. They said that military and diplomatic talks have resulted in the development and a meeting between senior military commanders is expected in the coming week to work out modalities of Pangong Tso lake area.

Earlier on July 24, the 17th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held. While the Indian delegation was led by the Ministry of External Affairs' Joint Secretary (East Asia), the Director-General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented the other side. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas and the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC. They agreed that this was necessary for the smooth development of bilateral relations.

In an important development, the two nations agreed that another meeting of senior military commanders shall be held soon to work out steps for ensuring the complete disengagement and de-escalation along with the restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Violent clash at the LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Both sides have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings to resolve the situation. After the visit of PM Modi to Ladakh, there has been a lot of progress on disengagement at the LAC.

