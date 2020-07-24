Indian Railways Launches App For Contactless Ticket Checking At Mumbai Station

In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Central Railway Mumbai Division launched an App called the 'Check-In Master' for contactless ticket checking at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, the public relations department of the Central Railway said.

The app will help the checking staff to perform duties without any fear, as the app has OCR and QR code scanning features to check PRS and UTS tickets from a safe distance. Hand-held thermal guns were also provided for the thermal screening of passengers.

Additionally, Flap-based gates would be installed at entry/exit with automatic QR-code-based ticket checking. This would be done in the next phase, to be implemented soon. The check-in Master App would be used for attendance and real-time monitoring of the ticket-checking staff as well.

[picture courtesy - ANI]

Private Investment On Passenger Trains

Menawhile, in a major development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways organised a pre-application conference for the first initiative of private investment for running passenger trains in India. Applicants were invited on board to hold the first pre-bid meeting on privatising passenger trains in Delhi. The Ministry received around 16 prospective applicants, reported news agency ANI. The ministry invited 12 requests for qualifications for private participation in the operation of passenger train services over 109 Origin Destination pair of routes through the introduction of 151 modern Trains (Rakes) which shall be in addition to the existing trains operated on the network.

In a statement, the Railway ministry said, "This is the first initiative of private investment for running Passenger Trains over Indian Railway Network.

(ANI Inputs)