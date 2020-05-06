Disinfectant Sprayed On Shramik Train Passengers Upon Arrival At WB's Dankuni; WATCH

As migrant workers, students and other stranded people arrived on Wednesday at West Bengal's Dankuni station, they were sprayed with disinfectant. A video of the incident was tweeted by news agency ANI. The health official deployed are seen spraying disinfectant and giving a mask to all the 1100 people who came from Ajmer by Shramik Special train.

#WATCH West Bengal: Disinfectant was sprayed on ppl at Dankuni railway station who arrived in Hooghly y'day from Ajmer(Rajasthan) by 'Shramik Special Train.' The train carrying around 1100 ppl, mainly migrant workers, had arrived in Hooghly yesterday. #CoronavirusLockdown (05.05) pic.twitter.com/i35WHzNoBW — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

The Central Government has arranged Shramik trains for the transport of people from one state to another who were stranded as India imposed lockdown in the wake of the novel Coronavirus. The Railways said it has run 76 Shramik Special trains since May 1, carrying over 70,000 migrant labourers stranded due to the countrywide lockdown to their homes states. Till May 4, the Railways had run 55 trains, the national transporter said, adding that on May 5, 12 trains started their journeys in the morning and nine in the evening, taking the tally to 76.

