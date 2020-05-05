BREAKING: Telangana Government Announces Extension Of Lockdown In State Till May 29

In a massive development on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao announced that the lockdown would be extended in the state till May 29.

In a massive development on Tuesday, Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao announced that the lockdown would be extended in the state till May 29. Thus, Telangana has become the first state in India to extend the lockdown beyond May 17. Addressing the media, Rao stated that 1096 COVID-19 cases had been reported in the state so far, out of which 628 individuals had been discharged. Moreover, he noted that 11 more persons had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. 

