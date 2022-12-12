Diversion Needed From COVID So This Tamasha: Maj Gen Bakshi Pans China After Tawang Clash

After reports emerged of the troops of India and China clashing in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, Major General (Retired) GD Bakshi called it a 'diversion'. Taking part in The Debate on Republic, Maj Gen Bakshi questioned why wold the face-off be confined to a hand-to-hand brawl.

Maj Gen Bakshi said, "Is this the lathi force, no, this is the regular Indian Army. Why should it be so constrained? Let me give you an example from the history. In 1967, in Sikkim, we had a General, named General Sagat Singh. When he took charge, these hand-to-hand clashes, boxing matches, and wrestling matches between us (Indians) and the Chinese were regular routine. The first order he passed on assuming command was- the next soldier who engages with the Chinese in wrestling matches, boxing match, or Twakando, I will quote Marshal- You have been given arms, you have been given ammunition to defend your country, fight light soldiers, use them for good effect."

#TawangAfterGalwan | A diversion is needed because of Zero COVID, and so they do this tamasha? They need to be taught a lesson: Major @generalbakshi https://t.co/Zbu8GeG22y pic.twitter.com/Z63blCOocn — Republic (@republic) December 12, 2022

'We don't need the Americans...': Maj Gen Bakshi's thunderous response to China

On December 9, China's People's Liberation Army contacted the Line of Actual Contol in Tawang Sector, which was contested by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. The faceoff led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, after which they disengaged from the area.

Talking about the figures of personnel injured on the Chinese side, Maj Gen Bakshi said, "We are still waiting for the accurate figures of the Galwan clash from the Chinese side. The Indian media counted 100 dead. The Russians and Americans in electronic warfare sources counted more than 30. The Chinese have today come out with 5. So I have absolutely no expectations for whatever figures they will come out with."

In a fierce response stating facts about the history of the issue at hand, Maj Gen Bakshi said, "Firstly, Andrew K P Leung (panelist representing Chinese side) won't come out with figure. But let me first tell Andrew some very basic facts -Andrew, we tried our best to resolve this issue. When we captured the Kailash heights, we gave it back to you as a gesture of goodwill so that you will get the message. You have your hands tied with Taiwan, we know that you are not seeking to open a second front. No sane person would do that."

"We gave you all the allowances, what do we get? After 2.5 years of this business in Ladakh, now you open up a new front in Arunachal Pradesh? The same thing over and over again. We are getting the feeling that because you were humiliated by the Americans. and by the way, we don't need the Americans, the Indians are tough enough to take care of their country," he added.