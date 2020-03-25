Divya Dutta Returns To Mumbai Just Before National Lockdown, Crew Remains Stranded

Bollywood actor Divya Dutta who was shooting for her upcoming film, Maa in Punjab was able to make it back to the bay just in time before Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government announced a 21-day lockdown nation-wide. However, film bodies had announced a complete shutdown on production work from March 19 to 31st in the light of the Coronavirus outbreak. Speaking about it, the actress revealed that there was a lot of confusion leading up to the decision as several thought that the outbreak was 'too distant' to impact their lives. She then went on to inform that when situations became worse, she took all the precautions, wore gloves and masks plus sanitized her hands to be safe.

However, the National Award-winning actress is the only one from the team to have returned home. Informing that the entire cast and crew who are from Vancouver are stuck in Punjab and that since the film is only half complete, the makers will not be able to release it on Mother's Day as per plan. When asked about how she is keeping up with home confinement, the actress points out that her grandmothers have been preaching safe practices long before the outbreak. "Bathrooms outside the house, and washing hands before eating, this is all a part of our culture and I am glad to reconnect with it", she said

Meanwhile, the actress' next will be Sheer Qorma plays the character of Saira, a non-binary person who is in love with Sitara, portrayed by Swara Bhasker. The trailer that released a few weeks back received positive reactions and opens with Saira and Sitara's characters having a conversation on a dinner table with Saira's brother and sister-in-law. An evidently powerful moment in the trailer takes place here when Saira discloses that she is a non-binary person.

