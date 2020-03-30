Divya Khosla Kumar Has An Important Question To Ask Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; Read Here

Divya Khosla Kumar, an Indian film actress, producer, and director on Monday, took to her Twitter handle to pose an important question to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

She began the tweet by referring to herself as an 'upset Indian citizen' and asked Kejriwal why he is spending crores of money on his personal advertisements. Divya's tweet got mixed political responses — received over 21,000 likes and over 1,000 replies.

As an upset Indian citizen, I would like to ask Mr. @ArvindKejriwal ...In most difficult times like these when the country needs funds, why are you spending crores of money on your personal advertisements on news channels? — Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) March 30, 2020

Divya, wife of Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series music label and film production company, has been vocal on social media about the ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

During the fight for freedom our ancestors displayed immense patience & bravery🙏now it’s our turn to display the same Patience & courage as we eradicate corona out of our motherland .... 21 days lockdown

Let’s do this India 🇮🇳 👊🏻 #IndiaFightsCorona — Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) March 24, 2020

If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them. Addressing a digital press conference, the chief minister said the mantra to make the 21-day nationwide lockdown successful was to "stay where you are" just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested.

"A large number of people are returning from cities they work in to their villages due to the coronavirus lockdown. I appeal to them, please stay wherever you are," he said. "We have seen what has happened in some of the developed countries like the US and Italy. Thankfully, India is not in that stage yet. But going into a crowd will invite risks of infection," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government has made arrangements in schools for lodging purposes, the chief minister said. "We have emptied the stadiums and made arrangements for people to stay there too if the need arises. We are giving free food to 4 lakh people daily. Let's fight this together," he added.

