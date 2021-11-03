Diwali: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) asks people to buy only hallmarked jewellery

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has asked all customers to buy hallmarked jewellery ahead of Diwali and on the occasion of Dhanteras. Purchasing gold on Dhanteras is thought to bring prosperity and happiness to the family and is considered auspicious in India. In light of this, the BIS stated that knowing how to assure the purity of gold being purchased and receiving the most value for money is critical.

"Hallmarked jewellery can be sold only by BIS registered jewellers. The details of BIS registered jeweller in your district can be obtained from BIS site," the release said.

According to a statement from the ministry, hallmarking has been made required for 14, 18, and 22 karat gold jewellery and antiquities in 256 districts across the country as of June 23, 2021. There are at least one assaying and hallmarking centre in each of the 256 districts. Consumers were also encouraged to buy only hallmarked gold or silver jewellery artefacts from BIS accredited jewellers, according to the ministry. The hallmarked gold jewellery pieces will have three markings from July 1, 2021, with the introduction of a six-digit alphanumeric code. Previously, there were four markings on hallmarked gold jewellery and objects.

"In case the Hallmark is not clearly visible by the naked eye, ask for a magnifying glass from the jeweller," it added.

Why people buy jewellery during Dhanteras

Gold and silver jewellery, as well as steel and brass utensils, are commonly purchased during this time of the year. Devotees all around the country worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi during this fortunate season. They are both revered as wealth and prosperity gods and goddesses. Goddess Lakshmi came from the ocean with a jug of gold in her hands during the churning of the sea, also known as samudra manthan, according to Hindu mythology. As a result, in order to be blessed by her, people invest in gold around this period in order to boost their fortune in the future year. It was said that King Hima's son would die of a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage, according to another story. His wife didn't let him sleep all night to prove he was wrong. She kept all of her jewellery in a basket by the front door at night. She surrounded it with a few lamps as well.

Furthermore, to keep her husband awake, the wife sang and told him stories all night. When Lord Yama, the God of Death, arrived in the form of a serpent to take King Hima's son's life, he was taken aback by all the lights and came to a halt at the door. Following that, Lord Yama, who was unable to enter the house, left the couple. People buy gold and silver on Dhanteras to protect themselves and their loved ones from all harm, danger, and negativity, as is customary.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: AP - Representative Image)