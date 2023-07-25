DK Shivakumar alleges 'Operation Singapore' by BJP-JDS, Opposition asks for proof

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has made allegations against the BJP and JDS stating that they are trying to destabilise the government but will not be successful in doing so. He also went on to state that the government is watching everyone and these statements come in the backdrop of HD Kumaraswamy stating that someone in the Congress in Karnataka may do a "Ajit Pawar" in the state.

DyCM DK Shivakumar in conversation with Republic said that "Some BJP and JDS leaders are trying to have a pact and I have got this information. They have not been able to meet here or in Delhi, so ticket bookings are happening to Singapore. Enemies have become friends and all this has been happening. I have information on this but will this happen accordingly is yet to be seen. We are tracking all this and the Congress party is watching all these developments."

DK Shivakumar has made this on the backdrop of BJP-JDS jointly conducting press conferences and also boycotting the assembly sessions. HD Kumaraswamy and his party joined the BJP delegation when a complaint was submitted to the governor of Karnataka in this regard. DK Shivakumar adding on to his statement said that "they are now sitting in Singapore and doing the operation, because everything will come to light if done in Bengaluru. We are also aware of their strategy to destabilise the government."

Congress defends DK Shivakumar's statement

Congress government in the state defended what DK Shivakumar had to say and added on that the BJP party was experienced in toppling states across the nation. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda in conversation with Republic said that "The BJP party is an expert in toppling governments across the country. They have misused the power of the Centre and have brought down elected governments. They are not afraid of anything but we are on our guard. The BJP itself has said that government will topple after the parliamentary elections. They may be preparing, right? I don't know if HD Kumaraswamy has gone to Singapore but we have faith in our MLAs. You just have to be careful."

BJP takes a dig at DK Shivakumar and Congress party

The Saffron party was not the one to keep silent and tweeted that the Congress leaders in Karnataka were only trying to destabilise their own government and mentioned that BK Hariprasad would have gone on a first flight to Singapore because he recently said that "I know who to elevate to the post of CM and who to dismiss from the post of CM." They have also said several leaders such as DK Suresh, Laxmi Hebbalkar and Ranganath were unhappy with the government because DK Shivakumar was not made the CM.

BJP MLC Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy mocking DK Shivakumar and speaking to Republic said that "The operation should be done through DK Shivakumar only.

How can they blame only us. ll get in touch with them, let's see what they have to say.

DK Shivakumar is making baseless allegations. BK Hariprasad had also not visited Singapore but he expressed his displeasure against the government."

The Congress government has also gone all guns blazing as former minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said that "There are several points of view to DK Shivakumar's statement. There is a crisis in the Congress and all is not well there. Siddaramaiah alleges that Kumaraswamy will bring down the government but he should say how.

If you look at the statements of BK Hariprasad and DK Shivakumar, it seems that this government is in a quandary. DK Shivakumar & BK Hariprasad themselves have said these serious things."

Kumaraswamy had earlier hinted at the fall of the Congress government in the state by the end of the year hinting that there are larger things at play "In 2019 who thought my government would collapse. The same has happened in Maharashtra. In Karnataka it won’t take long and might be at the end of the year the government will collapse. I won’t name who will be the Ajit Pawar here. But it’ll happen soon."