DMK Calls Sengol 'symbol Of Monarchy' Ahead Of Its Installation In Parliament

As preparations are underway for the installation of the sacred and historic 'Sengol'-- a five feet long sceptre, in the new Parliament House, a heated debate has emerged with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan denouncing the symbol as a representation of monarchy rather than democracy.

In an interview with ANI, the DMK leader argued that the tradition of granting Sengol is rooted in the authority of mutts, which symbolises a monarchical system.

"Sengol is a symbol of monarchy and not democracy. Sengol is not given by the political parties but by mutts. Mutt is also another symbol of monarchy. They had given a Sengol when India got independence at that time."

The DMK leader also raised questions on the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that President should inaugurate the new Parliament building.

"The President should inaugurate the Parliament building. She is the head of the Constitution. Prime Minister is one of the members of the Parliament. He is holding the post of PM. He was appointed by the President as the PM."

Elangovan also questioned the need for new Parliament. "Why do they want to have a new Parliament building in the first place when we have the old Parliament standing?” he asked.

DMK recently announced that they would not be participating in the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the PM which is scheduled to be held on May 28. At least 21 political parties have decided not to participate in the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

BJP Slams DMK Over Sengol from Tamil Nadu

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Thursday took a dig at the DMK over Sengol and shared the Tamil Nadu government's document from 2021-22, saying that the document published by the DMK government, proudly recounts the Sengol ceremony of 1947.

This is very interesting. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Policy Note of 2021-22, published by the DMK Govt, proudly recounts the Sengol ceremony of 1947.#SengolAtNewParliament pic.twitter.com/KuMZPOEh85 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 25, 2023

Sengol was mentioned on page 27 of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Policy Note 2021-2022 by Tamil Nadu Government’s Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department. The para reads, "At the time of enthronement, the traditional guru or the preceptor of the King would hand over the ceremonial Sceptre to the new ruler. Following this tradition when the Oduvars completed the singing of the last line of '11th stanza' from Kolaru Pathigam, Thevaram, Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam Thambiran Swamigal handed over the goldplated silver sceptre to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This signified the transfer of power from the British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten to the first Prime Minister of India."

PM Modi is scheduled to receive the iconic Sengol and oversee its installation in the new Parliament on Sunday. Before the inauguration, several Vedic rituals would be carried out, officials revealed on Thursday. All invited individuals, including lawmakers, the speaker of the Lok Sabha and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and other notable guests, are anticipated to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new structure by 11:30 am. The event is scheduled to start at around noon and end at about 1:30 pm.