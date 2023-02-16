DMK's Shocking Defence On Killing Of Soldier, Says 'small Quarrel Got Escalated'

A DMK spokesperson has now commented on the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, allegedly by its own party cadre. DMK's spokesperson, TKS Elangovan, called it a small issue which got escalated.

He said, "There was a murder and the Police have taken action. It was a local issue where a small quarrel got escalated and resulted in murder. All those (involved) in the incident have been arrested by the police."

Commenting on the army personnel killing, Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri, Saroj Kumar Thakur, said, "All nine accused remanded to police custody. It's a case of assault, there's no political angle to it. Those spreading rumours will be prosecuted. Police will provide all possible help to the victim's family."

BJP launches protest

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members have also staged a protest in the Krishnagiri district against the DMK government for remaining silent on the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu.

TN BJP chief Annamalai, while commenting on the killing incident, said, “A serving person coming on holiday being killed by a DMK councillor has become a national issue now. It is shameful that the police arrested the accused days after the incident took place."

He added, "The accused DMK leader should not only be punished but an exemplary punishment should be awarded to him for assaulting the army personnel. Action should also be taken against the police personnel who took so much time to take action in the matter."

The state BJP chief also mentioned that a few days from now, he will be leading a one-day fast at the War Memorial in Chennai. Accompanying him would be army personnel protesting against the DMK government The BJP chief also mentioned that there is a need to build awareness among the masses to respect the Army.

On the other hand, the Army veterans have also launched a protest on Thursday in Tamil Nadu against the ruling DMK government as their leaders, including M.K. Stalin have remained silent over the murder of an Indian Army soldier by its party cadre Chinnasamy.