Delhi Metro Operations Can Resume With Covid Protocols If Directed By Govt: DMRC Director

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday issued a statement saying it is ready with all the required guidelines to resume operation of its metro services if given a not by the government.

"Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus shall be implemented & all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for commuters," the Executive Director of DMRC said in a statement.

This comes as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Metro train services in Delhi should be resumed on a trial basis as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the city. Kejriwal in his web interaction named ‘Digital Samvad’ with the traders, entrepreneurs and businessmen said he has urged the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently and metro services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis.

Kejriwal had urged PM Modi to resume metro service when the latter asked for suggestions from chief ministers of all the states on what relaxations are required by individual states amid the lockdown imposed by Centre. Delhi government has also given nod to open hotels and gyms in the national capital.

READ | Subramanian Swamy Shocked At Delhi Riots Book Cancellation; Slams 'left Mafia, few Angrez'

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi on Sunday witnessed a record spike of 1,412 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since July 18. Also, the number of containment zones in Delhi has also risen from 539 on August 1 to 591 on August 21. The situation in Delhi immediately arises after state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that hotels in the National capital will reopen as per SOPs issued by the Central government. This statement from the health minister came a day after DDMA issued an order asking hotels to open in the city with various anti-COVID-19 measures.

In July, the number of containment zones was more than 700 in Delhi, but it gradually declined till August owing to the government allowing the "red" zones to be denotified 14 days after the discharge of the last confirmed case, instead of the earlier norm of 28 days. However, the containment zones have increased in the month of August.

However, in a piece of good news, the recovery rate in Delhi has surpassed 90 percent, with the vacancy of beds in hospital has also increased considerably.