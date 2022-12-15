Last Updated:

DNA Results Of Shraddha's Father Match With Bones Retrieved From Mehrauli Forest: Sources

Deceased Shraddha's dismembered bones that were retrieved from Delhi's Mehrauli forest have now matched with her father Vikas Walkar & brother's sample.

Written By
Astha Singh
Shraddha murder case

Image: ANI


In a major breakthrough in the Shraddha murder case, the results of DNA samples are out with a big twist.

The deceased Shraddha Walkar's dismembered bones that were retrieved from New Delhi's Mehrauli forest have now matched with her father Vikas Walkar and brother's samples, according to sources. The development is similar to the confession of accused Aaftab Poonwalla that he made during his Narco and Polygraph test.  The Delhi police in its briefing confirmed that the Polygraph test and DNA reports from CFSL were obtained but 

Shraddha was brutally killed on May 18, 2022, after her live-in partner Aaftab strangled her, dismembered her body into 35 parts, and dumped it across multiple areas in New Delhi. During the polygraph test, the accused admitted the murder was pre-planned by him and expressed no regrets.

READ | Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends accused Aaftab Poonawalla's custody by 14 days

Aaftab's spine-chilling confession

Earlier this month, Delhi Police recovered some portions of the skull, jaw, and dentures of a female human body during their searches at the forest of Mehrauli, Gurugram, and a nearby pond.  

According to Delhi police sources, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further added that he had searched on the internet about the ways to dispose off the body after committing the murder. According to more inputs, Aaftab took ten hours to dismember Shraddha's body. He drank beer, smoked cigarettes, and washed the body parts of Shraddha for hours. He allegedly ordered food and watched a movie in between. 

READ | 'Would have been alive if..': Shraddha's father seeks same punishment for murderer Aaftab
READ | Shraddha's father meets Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Tune in to watch
READ | 'Collecting evidence for Court': Shraddha's father's lawyer confident of death penalty
First Published:
COMMENT