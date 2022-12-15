DNA Results Of Shraddha's Father Match With Bones Retrieved From Mehrauli Forest: Sources

In a major breakthrough in the Shraddha murder case, the results of DNA samples are out with a big twist.

The deceased Shraddha Walkar's dismembered bones that were retrieved from New Delhi's Mehrauli forest have now matched with her father Vikas Walkar and brother's samples, according to sources. The development is similar to the confession of accused Aaftab Poonwalla that he made during his Narco and Polygraph test. The Delhi police in its briefing confirmed that the Polygraph test and DNA reports from CFSL were obtained but

Shraddha was brutally killed on May 18, 2022, after her live-in partner Aaftab strangled her, dismembered her body into 35 parts, and dumped it across multiple areas in New Delhi. During the polygraph test, the accused admitted the murder was pre-planned by him and expressed no regrets.

#BREAKING | Shraddha Walkar's bones found in Delhi forests, DNA test confirms. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/iKGlBXAYOs — Republic (@republic) December 15, 2022

Aaftab's spine-chilling confession

Earlier this month, Delhi Police recovered some portions of the skull, jaw, and dentures of a female human body during their searches at the forest of Mehrauli, Gurugram, and a nearby pond.

According to Delhi police sources, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further added that he had searched on the internet about the ways to dispose off the body after committing the murder. According to more inputs, Aaftab took ten hours to dismember Shraddha's body. He drank beer, smoked cigarettes, and washed the body parts of Shraddha for hours. He allegedly ordered food and watched a movie in between.