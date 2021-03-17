'Do Plan A Visit,' Says PM Modi As Statue Of Unity Passes 5 Million Visitors In 553 Days

The Statue of Unity, which was built in honour of the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has crossed the 5-million visitors mark in nearly 553 working days. Hailing the response of tourists on the likability of the world’s tallest statue, PM Modi tweeted, "Excellent! Statue of Unity in Kevadia is a must-visit. Do plan a trip there whenever you can." Informing about the incredible number of visitors, the official Twitter handle of Statue of Unity stated, "Statue of Unity crosses 5 million visitors mark in just 553 working days, making it a greatly popular international tourist destination!!"

PM Modi says 'Statue of Unity in Kevadia is a must visit'

The Statue of Unity was unveiled on October 31, 2018, in Kevadia, Gujarat, against the backdrop of the picturesque Satpura and Vindhyachal hills. The monumental edfice, which stands over the Narmada River, is a tribute to Sardar Patel, who is credited with unifying a number of princely states with the union of India in the period immediately after independence. Statue of Unity is surrounded by several beautiful tourist spots including the Valley of Flowers, Sardar Sarovar Dam, Nauka Vihar, Cactus Garden, Ekta Nursery, Children Nutrition Park, Dino Trail, Jungle Safari, Viswa Van (forest). The most popular attraction of the Statue of Unity is the Laser Light and Sound Show which takes place every evening except Mondays.

Statue of Unity crosses '5 million visitors mark'

On his experience at the Statue of Unity, PM Modi had earlier written, "India has got a rich cultural heritage of 'Unity in Diversity', the roots of which are inextricably founded on the principle of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam', meaning that the entire universe is a family. At the time of India’s independence in 1947, it was however divided into more than 560 princely states and it was India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who with his firm determination, could transform such imperialism into today’s unified India. His life is an eternal source of inspiration for the present as well as future generations and it is in this context that his iconic monumental statue – the world’s tallest Statue of Unity has been dedicated to the Nation on the 143rd Birth Anniversary. A true leader keeps on enlightening the path of mankind even in his physical absence and the Statue of Unity is the realization of this – worth experiencing."

Highlighting the development of the Kevadia, PM Modi had earlier said, "It is estimated in a survey that as the connectivity increases, over one lakh people will visit Kevadia daily. A small, beautiful Kevadia is a good example of how economy and ecology can both be developed in a planned manner while saving the environment. It will bring new opportunities of employment and self-employment." While the average daily figure is currently little over 9000, the achievement still puts it head and shoulders above a number of other tourist attractions around the world.

Picture Credit: Statue of Unity's Twitter handle