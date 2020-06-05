Doctors' Body Demand Revocation Of Ban On Mobile Phones For COVID-19 Patients In Bengal

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal's Association of Health Service Doctors, on Friday, have written to the Chief Minister to approve the usage of mobile phones by COVID-19 patients in hospital wards. The association has also suggested a video conference of patients with their families every day as they have no contact with their family. Moreover, the association has claimed that family members were intimated too late about critical patients, giving them no time to pay their last respects.

Association of Health Service Doctors recommendation

Approve usage of mobile phones by patients after proper sanitisation

Fixed schedule of a video conference of family members with patients, treating doctors

Intimate patient's status on daily basis to institutionally quarantined direct contacts

No denial to the close ones to pay the last respect to deceased

Bengal bans mobile phones

On April 22, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha confirmed that mobile phones had been banned in COVID-19 hospitals. He opined that the novel coronavirus spreads through mobile phones. Sinha mentioned that all doctors, medical staff, and patients must deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital. BJP MP Babul Supriyo had urged the West Bengal government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

UP recalls ban on mobile phones

While Uttar Pradesh too had passed a similar order banning phones, the Yogi Adityanath government withdrew its order prohibiting use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals, on May 24. "Patients getting admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward will have to give details of mobile phone, mobile number, and mobile charger. The patient, who is getting admitted to the ward will have to first get the charger and mobile phone disinfected," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi.

Bengal and Centre's tussle

Currently, Bengal has been embroiled in a tussle with the Centre over the inter-ministerial central teams' visit, testing kits, PPEs and the number of COVID deaths. Apart from this, Banerjee has been accused by the Railways for not allowing adequate Shramik trains to ply in the state to transport migrants. Bengal has 3753 Coronavirus cases and 355 fatalities as of date, with 2768 recoveries.