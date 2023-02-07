Doctors Demand Postponement Of NEET-PG Exam, Stage Protest

A group of doctors, including NEET-PG aspirants, held a protest at the Jantar Mantar Road here on Tuesday, demanding the postponement of exams scheduled for early March.

The protest was carried out under the banner of a body of doctors - Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). Their placards read 'Postpone NEET-PG'.

There was no immediate reaction from the Health Ministry or the central government.

FAIMA founder Dr Manish Jangra said the association members, which included NEET-PG aspirants and office-bearers of the association today held a protest with a demand to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination to May-June.

Jangra claimed that the counselling after the exam is likely to be held in July, so a large number of interns may face issues with eligibility.

"There will be a large gap between the counselling date and the examination date. This time could be utilised by students to study for the examination," he said, adding that from March to July, these doctors will not get any jobs as well. So, the date should be moved to a later month.

"We also want to convey that this is the year where we are adjusting with the delays caused by the Covid pandemic in which healthcare sector has played a major role," FAIMA said in a statement.

So, we request the government to postpone NEET-PG 2023 with immediate effect so as to allow maximum interns to take part in the examination," it added.