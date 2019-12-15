J&K's Doda Administration Issues Public Advisory Amidst Heavy Snowfall In The Region

The District Development Commissioner of Doda, Dr Diford Sagar, issued an advisory on Sunday, December 15, suggesting people to not wander near avalanche-prone areas in the midst of continuous snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was hit by landslides, connection to the Kashmir valley was temporarily unavailable on Saturday, December 14. Many link roads in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, etc were also closed due to heavy snowfall.

Following the current weather conditions, the district administration of Doda has issued an advisory asking the authorities of different regions to take necessary steps.

Dr Diford Sagar told ANI, “This is a precautionary measure because there has been continuous snowfall in the state. The people across the district are advised not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. We have also informed the authorities to be ready for standby operation and keep the machinery on alert.”

The snowfall has also cut off electricity in many parts of Doda, Kishtwar and other districts. “We have received some complaint about the houses being collapsed for which we have provided the necessities. There is a lot of disruption with the electricity here for which we have taken some precautions as well,” Sagar added.

As per reports, over 200 electric transformers and power lines of the Power Development Department (PDD) were damaged in Jammu, especially in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

On Friday, the Vaishno Devi shrine had experienced the season’s first snowfall. The heavy snowfall ranged around five inches to three feet at various places, especially Kashmir.

