Snubbed At Shaheen Bagh, Digvijaya Singh Says 'Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge'; BJP Asks, 'to EC?'

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter posted on Twitter, a line from a poem that is being used by protesters to 'resist' Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC). Digvijaya Singh wrote, 'Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge(we will not show documents)' to which Patra replied that the Congress, in the fear of losing Delhi elections has given up very easily.

'Does EC accept nominations without documents?'

Taking a jibe at the Congress and Digvijaya Singh, the BJP leader asked, "If they won't show the documents then how will the candidates file their nomination for the upcoming elections?" In a sarcastic way, Patra said, "Does Election Commission accept nominations without documents?"

चुनाव हारने के डर से @INCIndia ने दिल्ली में दिया walkover?

“कागज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे” तो दिल्ली में कोंग्रेस के candidates Nomination कैसे भरेंगे?

Election Commission आप बिना कागज़ के भी नामांकन लेते है क्या? https://t.co/8yuU28roTi — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 21, 2020

Digvijay Singh visits Shaheen Bagh

Digvijaya Singh, who visited Shaheen Bagh area on Monday late night, said that CAA, NRC, and NPR are against the Constitution of India as "no one has the right to ask for proof of citizenship from people who chose to live in the country". The Congress leader visited the Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi where people are protesting against the CAA, NRC and the NPR for over a month. "We are against CAA, NRC, NPR. These are against the Constitution. We are against the Centre's divisive policy. No one has the right to ask for proof of citizenship from people who chose to live here," he said.

READ | HUGE: Akali Dal to boycott Delhi election, says it won't change CAA stand on BJP's request

READ | Delhi polls: BJP fields youth wing leader Sunil Yadav against CM Kejriwal in second list

Now allowed by women protesters to deliver a speech

The Congress leader was, however, not allowed by women protestors to go to the stage or to deliver a speech during in Shaheen Bagh area. Singh, who visited the area along with his wife, later claimed that he was asked to deliver a speech but he refused stating that "it is not a political stage." When asked about women saying this is not a political stage, the Congress leader said, "They were right. I was asked to deliver a speech but I refused as it is not a political stage." Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Singh said if there is silence on CAA, one can understand Kejriwal is with whom.

READ | SAD will not contest Delhi polls, BJP asked us to reconsider position on CAA: Sirsa

READ | Delhi polls: BJP ignores SAD and JJP, allocates seats to JDU & LJP instead

(with ANI inputs)