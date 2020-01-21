The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Snubbed At Shaheen Bagh, Digvijaya Singh Says 'Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge'; BJP Asks, 'to EC?'

General News

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for saying "We won't show documents" after he visited Shaheen Bagh

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sambit Patra

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter posted on Twitter, a line from a poem that is being used by protesters to 'resist' Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC). Digvijaya Singh wrote, 'Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge(we will not show documents)' to which Patra replied that the Congress, in the fear of losing Delhi elections has given up very easily.

'Does EC accept nominations without documents?'

Taking a jibe at the Congress and Digvijaya Singh, the BJP leader asked, "If they won't show the documents then how will the candidates file their nomination for the upcoming elections?" In a sarcastic way, Patra said, "Does Election Commission accept nominations without documents?"

Digvijay Singh visits Shaheen Bagh

Digvijaya Singh, who visited Shaheen Bagh area on Monday late night, said that CAA, NRC, and NPR are against the Constitution of India as "no one has the right to ask for proof of citizenship from people who chose to live in the country". The Congress leader visited the Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi where people are protesting against the CAA, NRC and the NPR for over a month. "We are against CAA, NRC, NPR. These are against the Constitution. We are against the Centre's divisive policy. No one has the right to ask for proof of citizenship from people who chose to live here," he said.

READ | HUGE: Akali Dal to boycott Delhi election, says it won't change CAA stand on BJP's request

READ | Delhi polls: BJP fields youth wing leader Sunil Yadav against CM Kejriwal in second list

Now allowed by women protesters to deliver a speech

The Congress leader was, however, not allowed by women protestors to go to the stage or to deliver a speech during in Shaheen Bagh area.  Singh, who visited the area along with his wife, later claimed that he was asked to deliver a speech but he refused stating that "it is not a political stage." When asked about women saying this is not a political stage, the Congress leader said, "They were right. I was asked to deliver a speech but I refused as it is not a political stage." Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Singh said if there is silence on CAA, one can understand Kejriwal is with whom.

READ | SAD will not contest Delhi polls, BJP asked us to reconsider position on CAA: Sirsa

READ | Delhi polls: BJP ignores SAD and JJP, allocates seats to JDU & LJP instead

(with ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AL-SALBI NAMED NEW ISIS CHEIF
TDP CHIEF NAIDU RELEASED
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA