Delhi Polls: BJP Fields Youth Wing Leader Sunil Yadav Against CM Kejriwal In Second List

The BJP on Tuesday announced the second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) Delhi state president, Sunil Yadav, is BJP's candidate from the prestigious New Delhi seat against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Reportedly, the party banked on Yadav's youth appeal while putting him against the sitting Delhi Chief Minister this poll season.

On the other hand, Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against the AAP supremo.

Other constituencies that figured in the list are Nangloi Jat, Mehrauli, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Kalkaji, Kasturba Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Shahdara.

READ | Delhi Polls: BJP Ignores SAD And JJP, Allocates Seats To JDU & LJP Instead

In an important announcement on Monday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had revealed that there would be no tie-up with its NDA allies SAD and JJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Tiwari stated that three of the remaining 13 seats would be contested by allies. While JDU will contest on 2 seats, the Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP will field its candidate from one constituency.

On January 17, BJP released the first list of 57 candidates. AAP rebel Kapil Mishra has been given the ticket to contest from the Model Town constituency. On the other hand, party spokesperson Sardar RP Singh will contest the polls from the Rajendra Nagar seat. Rohini MLA and senior BJP leader Vijendra Gupta have been re-nominated by the party. Tiwari stated that the first list comprised of 11 SC and 4 female candidates. The party's Central Election Committee met on Thursday to finalise the candidates.

READ | Delhi Polls: BJP Declares First List Of 57 Candidates; AAP Rebel Kapil Mishra Gets Ticket

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. The list features all the sitting ministers and also includes candidates such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are ready to contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly, Congress has decided to give away four seats to their ally RJD. The candidates from RJD will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats.

READ | PM Modi Pays Tribute To Late Journalist And Parliamentarian Ashwini Kumar Chopra

READ | Congress List For Delhi Polls To Be Released Soon, CEC To Meet At Gandhi's Residence