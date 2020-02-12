Donald Trump Says PM Modi Told Him '5-7 Million People' Will Greet Them At Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his friend and claimed that the PM said they will have five to six million people to receive them through Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium. Addressing reporters in White House on Wednesday, Trump hinted at a possible trade deal with India on the cards during the visit. Trump and his wife Melania will visit India on February 24-25.

"I am (going to India). He (PM Modi) said we'll have millions and millions of people. He thinks we'll have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium). PM Modi is a friend of mine, he's a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India," Donald Trump said. On the Motera stadium, President Trump said that it is the largest cricket stadium in the world and has almost completed construction.

'If we can make the right deal'

Responding to a question on a potential trade deal with India, Trump said that he will do it if "we can make the right deal". Expectations are high that the United States and India will sign a limited trade deal during Trump's visit just like the US and China signed one early last month.

India's envoy to Washington DC, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the US President's forthcoming visit is a "reflection of the strong personal rapport" between Trump and Modi. "It also demonstrates their strong desire to take the relationship to new heights."

White House confirms visit

Confirming his first presidential visit to India, the White House on Tuesday, confirmed that US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24-25. Moreover, the Trump administration confirmed that he will be accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump and will visit Delhi and Gujarat. The trip — which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal — will strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. PM Modi had previously held a mega rally in Texas last year – 'Howdy, Modi', where he shared the stage with Trump.

US to discuss a trade deal with India

As a precursor to long-term Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Delhi and Washington, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will be on India's visit to finalise the trade deal. India has reportedly sought to restore preferential trade status under the Generalized System of Preference (GSP), which was terminated by the Trump administration last year. "President Trump's trip to India is timely in view of the bilateral trade issues that need to be resolved and in light of the collaborations between the US and India in various realms," M R Rangaswami, Indian-American philanthropist and head of Indiaspora, told PTI.

