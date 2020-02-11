Trump Calls Ally Roger Stone's Sentencing As 'miscarriage Of Justice'

US President Donald Trump denounced prosecutors’ recommendation of up to nine years of a prison sentence for his longtime ally Roger Stone. Calling it a ‘miscarriage of justice’, Trump tweeted that it was an ‘unfair situation’ after Stone was convicted, in November, for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the house investigation.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Stone had become the sixth Trump’s aide to be convicted on the charges brought as part of Mueller’s report, based on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Trump’s informal adviser had denied any wrongdoing and called all the charges politically motivated but his lawyers had failed to call any witnesses in his defence.

The verdict had also created a little drama in the courtroom after Michael Caputo, another former Trump campaign aide, turned his back on the jury and had to be removed from the courtroom. After the judgement, Trump had expressed his obvious dissatisfaction on the verdict calling it a double standard.

So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

....A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Mueller report on foreign interference

The Mueller report, which led to many convictions, never established that there was a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 presidential elections. But a US district court judge, on October 25, had validated the legality of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and ordered his administration to hand over the unredacted copy of Mueller report to House Judiciary Committee.

